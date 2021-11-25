When his children were toddlers, Steve Scalise surely told them wondrous stories. He continues to create tales unrooted from reality such as his recent column.
Without evidence, Scalise links the rise in inflation to an unnamed $4.5 trillion bill. He doesn’t mention that most of the largest corporations are reporting increased profits because they are taking advantage of the pent-up consumer demand. Nor does he explain why a military budget will have no impact on inflation, only social programs have this power.
Scalise simply continues the Republican long pattern of propaganda to attack proposals benefiting the broad populace. Scalise can’t seem to tell socialism from much-needed, good old-fashioned civic improvement. Any high school student could tell him the difference.
Where was Scalise’s concern for the deficit when he whipped fellow Republicans into voting for the Trump tax cut? That gift to the richest adds more than six times what the Biden plan adds to the deficit over the next decade — while providing none of the benefits.
"New IRS agents are coming to steal your money.” For decades, Republicans have slashed IRS collection enforcement to make it easier for the wealthy to hide income; new agents will be targeting the ultra-rich, not the middle class. As protector of the ultra-wealthy, Scalise is worried that large donors will find it harder to avoid paying taxes to a society from which they have gained so much.
Will he do everything he can to deny “socialist” funds to improve water quality in the Pontchartrain Basin? Fight against funding to widen Interstate 12? How much of the bridge funds will be declared too socialist for Louisiana?
As a political propagandist of myth, Scalise is working to leave his own children and grandchildren — and ours — a poorer, decaying society controlled by kleptocrats.
GORDON BOWIE
chef
Metairie