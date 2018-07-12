I chuckled when I read Timmy Teepell's advice to the governor on how to properly manage the state's financial dilemma. Here is a man who was an integral part of one of the worst administration in Louisiana history. He helped destroy our state economic footings and participated in stripping educational funding for public school and universities. The only hypocrisy that would be more appalling would be if President Donald Trump wrote a letter demanding that elective officials should always tell the truth.

Charley Vance

teacher

Amite