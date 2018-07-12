Letters: Former Bobby Jindal chief of staff: Saying presidential hopes motivated ex-governor's opposition to raising taxes is 'completely wrong' _lowres

Timmy Teepell, left, and Gov. Bobby Jindal at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge on election night, Saturday, October 22, 2011.

 Advocate Staff Photo by Richard Alan Hannon

I chuckled when I read Timmy Teepell's advice to the governor on how to properly manage the state's financial dilemma. Here is a man who was an integral part of one of the worst administration in Louisiana history. He helped destroy our state economic footings and participated in stripping educational funding for public school and universities. The only hypocrisy that would be more appalling would be if President Donald Trump wrote a letter demanding that elective officials should always tell the truth.

Charley Vance

teacher

Amite

