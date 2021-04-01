I read today that there has been yet another incident involving fraternities violating university policy with possible criminal violations, as well. This most recent charge involved Kappa Sigma fraternity, which is no stranger to this type of activity.
How many people have to die, get hazed or injured and how many times is LSU going to let the Greek system flout policy before they permanently ban all fraternities from campus? This has been going on for decades.
LSU mostly looks the other way, but sometimes they do hand out some punishment and for a while things are good, only to resurface a few years later. The only way to stop this cycle is to do away with all fraternities.
LSU has enough problems without having to constantly deal with these Greek fraternities that continue to soil LSU’s reputation.
T. DENNIS BICKHAM
retired, real estate and oil and gas
Zachary