The Louisiana National Cemetery is adding 2,400 crypt spaces for casket burials; a cremation field with 300 burial sites; a committal shelter; an administration building/public information center; two memorial walls; four columbarium walls with 1,000 niches for above-ground cremation inurnments; and a main flag pole assembly area designed for ceremonies.
We have proudly served the veteran community for many years; however, many people do not realize there are three VA national cemeteries located in southeastern Louisiana, all in close proximity to each other. In addition, there is a fourth VA national cemetery near Alexandria.
Providing a final resting place for veterans and eligible family members, the Louisiana National Cemetery Complex is comprised of the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, the Baton Rouge National Cemetery, Port Hudson National Cemetery, and the Alexandria National Cemetery.
Our newest cemetery, the Louisiana National Cemetery, opened in 2012 for cremation and casket burials. Located in the East Baton Rouge Parish, about six miles from Zachary, it now serves as the hub for all four national cemeteries in Louisiana. Closed for new interments, the Baton Rouge National Cemetery was established in 1867, has a total of 5,126 gravesites, and is listed in the National Register of Historical Places.
Remains were brought to the Baton Rouge National Cemetery after the Civil War from the battlefields near Baton Rouge and Plaquemine, Louisiana and Camden, Arkansas. Historical accounts mention that the U.S. government paid a bonus to anyone who discovered the grave of a Union soldier so his remains could be reinterred in that cemetery. Open only for cremated remains, the Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary is located on the site where Union and Confederate forces fought during the siege of Port Hudson.
The fourth cemetery of the Louisiana National Cemetery Complex is the Alexandria National Cemetery, located in Pineville and closed to new interments. In 1867, an eight-acre plot was appropriated from a local resident for the establishment of a national cemetery for deceased Union soldiers who died in the region. Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the veteran.
Maurice Roan
director, Louisiana National Cemetery Complex
Zachary