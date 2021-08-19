What? President Joe Biden stands by his decision to remove troops from Afghanistan. Well, bully for him.
What he should realize is that his decision was not the problem, the problem was his pitiful execution of his decision. I think the reason he stands before us and says "I stand 100% behind my decision" is because most of the American people want to get out of there.
What he doesn't say is, I stand 100% behind the execution of my decision. Does he expect us to not notice the chaos in Kabul? This guy is on another planet.
MICHAEL O'HARA
administrative assistant
Mandeville