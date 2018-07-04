There is a lot of discussion about immigration these days, some in favor and some against. But even the Native Americans were immigrants long before the western hemisphere was found by Europeans. To put it plainly, immigrants have been the greatest blessing to this nation and the world. But, a country has the right, even the duty, to maintain its borders and its cultural heritage.
I first came to the United States in 1973 during a road trip to the West Coast with a college friend. We had just finished college. Our hair was long and our clothing was worn out after four years and the car was old and rusty. It was during the late hippie days so that the immigration official at the border had every right to be suspicious. Yet he treated us with great courtesy and wished us a pleasant visit to America.
During our week-long passage to the West, we met numerous people in all walks of life and every one of them was polite and generous. It was a beautiful introduction to the people of America, and I was hooked. America became a place that I longed for.
After some years, I was allowed to come to the USA legally on a temporary work visa. I came with a small car, a suitcase and $20 in my wallet. As soon as I could, I requested a permanent visa to the great surprise of my foreign bosses. I filed all the papers, paid the fees and went to many meetings with customs and immigration.
After eight years, and many days standing in lines at the immigration office, I received my United States citizenship. I determined at the very first to be an American. I have been an American for 36 years, and they are the best years of my life. I have studied the Constitution, the Federalist Papers and the anti-Federalist Papers — all the documents of America’s founding. It is a marvelous story of men and ideas that exist for all time. But in all of it I followed the law to become American. I did not come for the money only to return to a distant and lesser homeland. I came to stay here and work to make America better. Legal immigration, and only legal immigration, makes a country better.
For all time I pray that God bless the U.S. and its people, of whom I am one.
John Harling
chemical engineer
Baton Rouge