People are sick and tired of seeing front-page stories about “ongoing” police investigations.
Last Wednesday, Baton Rouge police released details of an encounter between two White police officers and a black student in a parking garage of an off-campus apartment building. Police had been called by the building security guard to break up a noisy party of 200 students on the rooftop.
When the two officers arrived, the party had broken up. Instead, the officers confronted a Black male student inside the parking garage and aggressively accused him of having drugs and a gun. He repeatedly told them he had neither. Fearing for his life, he told the officers he was an LSU football player and they let him go.
Why was there a need for an aggressive encounter in the first place? The officers were called to break up a noisy party.
Why did the young Black man’s revelation that he is an LSU football player change the police demeanor? It invokes the fact that there is privilege in having societal status. This should be offensive to every citizen who does not have societal status.
Why the delay in releasing the bodycam video? Our taxes are paying millions for this transparency in policing. That could resolve everything.
Instead, the officers remain on paid administrative leave when vindication by video could get them back to work.
People are sick and tired of monthslong internal police investigations. If you want to maintain public trust in policing, release the bodycam video including the audio.
Any parent could figure out who was wrong after watching it. We use video replay after every questionable football play. This is similar.
Nobody was arrested or killed. This investigation delay is a game that the public is not going to continue putting up with. Release the video.
WALTER BROCK
retired oil, gas, chemical industrial supply
Baton Rouge