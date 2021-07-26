Why do Louisiana legislators persist in pursuing these fears of their fevered minds that do not exist in reality?
Because if we focused on the reality, we would remove most of them from office. Instead, they deflect and divide because we have proven to them it is effective in their reelection.
Our state, with its abundance of natural resources and unique culture, is failing to thrive. The reality is our people, and our economy, are suffering, and we are at the bottom in all quality of life measures.
We, the voters, must elect legislators who demand a better Louisiana for all of us and our families. We must not let legislators distract from their failure, their interest in protecting their own personal economic and political futures, while our economy and lives are diminished.
PAMELA STEEG
retired insurance executive
New Orleans