Many of our colleagues in the Legislature, as well as Louisiana’s statewide elected officials, love to talk about how much they value the lives of children.
Why, then, are many of them working to undermine efforts by pediatricians to protect our kids from the COVID-19 delta variant?
Different than the COVID-19 we learned to live within 2020, the delta variant is extremely contagious and dangerous for children.
Thousands of Louisiana children are testing positive for COVID-19 now.
There are 18 children hospitalized with COVID-19 at Children’s Hospital New Orleans according to recent data from hospital chief Mark Kline. Nine of those children are less than 2 years old. Six are in the ICU. Three children are on ventilators, including a one-month-old baby. And that’s just at one hospital.
If we don’t get the spread of the delta variant under control, more and more children will be hospitalized. Some of them will die. Many of them will likely have long-term effects from the disease, both psychological and physical.
William Lennarz, Ochsner Health's pediatrics system chair, says that, "The vaccine is a game-changer. Remember — students ages 12 and up are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in addition to their parents, grandparents, teachers and administrators.”
The pediatricians agree: Everyone eligible should take the safe and effective vaccine, and masking will keep our kids safe during this surge. But our children’s doctors are being ignored and undermined by politicians like Attorney General Jeff Landry, politicians who are rushing to win the support of anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists at the expense of the health and safety of our kids.
Now is the time for all of us to protect our children by encouraging vaccinations and participating in mask mandates. With COVID-19 coming after our kids, let’s listen to our pediatricians.
AIMEE ADATTO FREEMAN
MANDIE LANDRY
state representatives
New Orleans