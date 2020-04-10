As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc in Louisiana and across the country, we must protect jobs and give our industry the means to weather this global storm.
The response to this crisis has eliminated demand for goods and services throughout the entire economy; Louisiana’s oil and gas industry has been especially hard hit. A price war started by Russia and Saudi Arabia coupled with greatly reduced demand for road/air travel and other industrial output has caused the price of oil to fall from $61 a barrel to $24. At the current price-per-barrel, many small, independent operators cannot maintain operations, forcing them to consider massive layoffs, permanently shutting in wells or closing.
We must give Louisiana’s economy the greatest chance to rebuild.
Our state economy is built on tourism, small business and industry. The pandemic will have many long-lasting effects, including a reduced desire for people to travel outside their new “normal” created by mandatory quarantines and social distancing. Tourism will suffer for some time, especially in New Orleans. In addition, small businesses are understandably vulnerable to this “great pause” we are all experiencing. Therefore, industry must be the foundation upon which we rebuild our state’s economy.
We need swift action. One quick, effective step would be to provide royalty relief for independent operators drilling in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. This would help Louisiana-based independent operators maintain operations by allowing them to keep revenue that would otherwise go to the federal government. This would allow operators to keep employees/contractors on the payroll and minimize economically disruptive changes to their operations.
In a letter to President Donald Trump, CEOs from 19 Gulf Coast operators urged the president to suspend royalty payments for independent operators for a period extending until one year following a WHO announcement of the end of the pandemic. This action can be taken now by the U.S. secretary of the Interior Department under existing law.
By removing barriers to production, small and midsize producers, service companies, refineries and employees and independent contractors they support will, at worst, have a fighting chance to survive. Benefits from this economic activity will trickle down to Louisiana’s small businesses, the backbone of our economy; slowly the service industry will rebound.
Royalty relief is a temporary fix. But it could make recovery easier.
PATRICK M. MCMATH
state senator
Covington