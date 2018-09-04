Taking down Confederate monuments should not be controversial, not to good-hearted people, if more of us understood why the statues were erected:
To assert white supremacy, long after the Civil War ended.
To send a simpatico message of support for the Ku Klux Klan.
To make black people think twice before challenging the Jim Crow laws that for decades kept them from voting or drinking out of certain water fountains.
The vast majority of public monuments to those who fought to preserve slavery were put up from the 1880s through the 1920s, coinciding with some of the Klan's most murderous periods.
James Gill's column of Aug. 30 muddies the historical context of the monuments, especially the one honoring Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard. Gill is right in that Beauregard did support black rights after the Civil War, but Beauregard's motives were not altogether altruistic — as a practical matter, he wanted to win black votes to help oust the northern Republicans entrenched in Louisiana during Reconstruction.
Beauregard wrote immediately after the war that black people were “naturally inferior, ignorant and indolent.”
He later said that with more access to property and “a little education,” former slaves could be persuaded to make “an intelligent vote” to oust the Northerners. Not many black people rallied to that idea.
The Beauregard monument taken down in New Orleans shows him on horseback — a heroic Confederate soldier fighting on behalf of slavery, not a statesman-like civil rights advocate shaking hands with a former slave or handing him a ballot.
The context and intent of the Confederate monuments, including Beauregard's, are clear. They stand for an ugly time. We need to judge them in the glare of history, not the shadows of ignorance.
Take 'em down, and keep 'em down.
Paul Anger
retired editor and publisher, Detroit Free Press
Metairie