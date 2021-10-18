The title above banker Guy Brierre's letter of Oct. 11, “Pricey cost of LA Wallet app,” may have been a little misleading to some. To help clarify, the LA Wallet app is free from Google Play Store but has in-app advertising to offset costs.
Brierre's complaint is about the $18 (56%) convenience fee charged for renewing his license through the LA Wallet app, something he admits he missed in the fine print.
In summary: Everyday use of the LA Wallet app for digital driver's license and COVID-19 vaccination record, FREE.
In-person on-time renewal under the age of 70 at DMV, $32.50.
Virtual on-time renewal under the age of 70 through LA Wallet app, $50.50.
A banker's complaint about a convenience fee charged because he couldn't read the fine print, PRICELESS.
DENNIS C. FOLTZ
retired, food processing
Gretna