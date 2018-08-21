The Advocate often does a credible or better job of directing its readers' attention to relevant national/world news items. Together with daily publication, that helps retain subscribers. So one must ask why you make an exception to this policy in regard to the FBI. Do you consider our national law enforcement agency so fragile that you must semi-bury news showing some problems in its leadership?

You did it first to some extent with the Andrew McCabe firing, which was placed in the middle of the A section. Now you have done it in your Aug. 14 edition to an alarming extent by placing toward the bottom of the last page of that section the nakedly fraught with constitutional peril actions of Peter Strzok. The FBI really needs this level of protection? You might want to consider that a citizenry alerted and awake to threats to the republic is of the paramount importance. No matter what one's attitude toward any president's inspiring, good, bad or ugly policies, attempts by highly placed persons within powerful government agencies to interfere with an individual's standing for election to, and staying in, that office have never been tolerated.

Mr. Strzok's determined intention to turn America into a banana republic should be met with maximum concern everywhere. There is no front-page headline too large to cry the alarm against the following written exchange. FBI attorney Lisa Page: "(Trump's) not ever going to become president, right? Right?! FBI supervisor Strzok's response: "No, no he won't. We'll stop it."

Readers should note that the very definition of the word "we" broadens Strzok's intention into conspiracy territory. Donald Trump shares one thing with John F. Kennedy. Both were accused, primarily by the 'deep state', of being soft on Russia.

Doug Roome

social worker

Metairie