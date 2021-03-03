Regarding Cal Thomas’ March 2 commentary, "When was the last time you heard an audience chant ‘we love you’ to any Democratic president, or any other Republican?" He asked this question in response to the chants from Trump supporters gathered at the CPAC conference.
These same "we-love-you" devotees happily posed for selfies with a golden, larger-than-life statue of the former president. (Ironically the statue was a product of Mexico — so much for "America first!")
Instead of questioning the last remembrance of such worship, it seems questioning the first remembrance of worshipping a golden idol is more important. The Golden Calf from Exodus has been reinvented in 2021.
NELL NAQUIN
semi-retired clinical lab scientist
Baton Rouge