When Donald Trump stood in front of his crowd of supporters and exhorted them to march on the Capitol and stop the certification of the election results, he suborned insurrection.
Let me present an analogy: A person who yells “fire” in a crowded theater that is not on fire is not exerting his right to free speech. Even if that person carefully stands in the wings and does not join the resulting stampede to the exits, he is responsible for the damage to property and the injuries that result from his false statement.
Trump yelled “fire” to his supporters. While he did not march on the Capitol himself, he was directly responsible for the resulting assault on the Capitol. Even his most ardent supporters should hold him to be responsible.
I believe America needs to be very clear about which types of behavior are unacceptable for a sitting president. We can’t simply expect our presidents to grow into the job or rely on past practice to say what is minimally acceptable behavior.
Adolf Hitler’s Germany taught us that lesson and Trump has reinforced it.
DEIDRE CHARLOT
retired government employee
New Orleans