Legislative season has opened and there are three bills proposed to allow all citizens not convicted of a violent crime over the age of 18 to carry a concealed handgun. This removes the minimal training usually required for the Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit.
This assumes that citizens have a working knowledge of firearms and firearm safety. One trip to a gun store will exhibit they do not. You would have fewer guns pointed at you at laser tag.
Many first-time gun owners are unaware of how to check if a weapon is loaded, and they are definitely not treating every weapon as if it is loaded. There are many first-time gun owners purchasing weapons at this time.
With a mounting assortment of rules, regulations and policies being heaped upon police officers, do we need to add to every stop encountering armed subjects with no permit to demonstrate their lack of criminal history or understanding of firearm safety? Anytime a firearm is encountered during an interaction with law enforcement, the stress level goes up significantly.
The proposed no-permit-carry legislation would not benefit anyone in this scenario and would make the likelihood of a misunderstanding or wrongful shooting escalate. This would be exacerbated by the lack of training regarding what to do during an encounter with the police, which is covered in the LCHP training.
I do not wish to be helped or protected by or even in the environment of an untrained citizen carrying a firearm. It seems like people think that the firearm is a magical laser gun that only hurts bad people. This kind of proliferation of deadly weapons only leads to more unintentional shootings and arguments turned into gunfights.
More cars on the road mean more accidents. More guns in public mean more gunfire. We do a lot of work and licensing and insuring the cars, and still nothing for guns.
It is not an infringement of anyone's rights to make sure the person carrying the deadly weapon is trained to use it. Please call your state senators and representatives and ask them to vote against permitless concealed carry of handguns.
YVONNE HOLMES
gun safety educator
Mandeville