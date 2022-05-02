To address the construction on another Mississippi River bridge: Is there no common sense being used in site selection?
It is all concentrated on Interstate 10 to La. 1. Every day I watch traffic report videos showing bumper-to-bumper semi-trucks on Interstate 12 trying to get through the Baton Rouge bottleneck. No one is even trying to connect I-12 to a straightforward route across the river.
I fear that billions of dollars are going to be wasted with pointless routes south of the city, all focused on New Orleans I-10 traffic. In my opinion, these expenses will accomplish minimal lessening of traffic problems at the bottleneck on Baton Rouge.
These I-12 trucks are transcontinental carriers, not local ones from New Orleans. Use your eyes to reality.
ANDREA SMITH
retired research associate
Baton Rouge