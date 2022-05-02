BR.filetraffic.adv HS 002.JPG

Drivers sit in traffic on northbound Airline Highway just past Interstate 12 on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

To address the construction on another Mississippi River bridge: Is there no common sense being used in site selection?

It is all concentrated on Interstate 10 to La. 1. Every day I watch traffic report videos showing bumper-to-bumper semi-trucks on Interstate 12 trying to get through the Baton Rouge bottleneck. No one is even trying to connect I-12 to a straightforward route across the river.

I fear that billions of dollars are going to be wasted with pointless routes south of the city, all focused on New Orleans I-10 traffic. In my opinion, these expenses will accomplish minimal lessening of traffic problems at the bottleneck on Baton Rouge.

These I-12 trucks are transcontinental carriers, not local ones from New Orleans. Use your eyes to reality.

ANDREA SMITH

retired research associate

Baton Rouge

