It is puzzling why the liberal mainstream media, many editorial pages, and articles by left-leaning columnists are expressing concern for the future of the Republican Party. Their praise for the courage, honesty, and integrity of the GOP House and Senate members who bucked their party and voted to impeach President Donald Trump is truly heartwarming.
Liz Cheney is the latest darling of the left following in the foot steps of Senator Bill Cassidy. While Cheney has voted consistently against the radical left agenda, all is forgiven because of her impeachment vote and criticism of Trump. The coordinated label by left-wing media against Trump's reaction to the election is "The Big Lie."
I don't recall their outrage of "The Bigger Lie." The documented lying to the FISA Court by the FBI to obtain warrants to spy against Trump associates.
The false Steele dossier financed by the Clinton campaign to lie about aspects of the Trump campaign.
The false claims that Russia and Trump conspired and cost Hillary Clinton the election, which still is perpetuated today.
Of course, there was the three-year investigation and $35 million of taxpayer money spent on the Mueller report. This resulted in zero evidence of Trump-Russian collusion. It was all a hoax and witch hunt and a "Big Lie."
The hypocrisy of the left is beyond belief.
RON CHAPOTON
financial planner
Hammond