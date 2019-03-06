I note that Terry Fortune, who argues in a recent letter that teachers should carry guns to protect students, is not a teacher. As a substitute teacher, with friends who are teachers, I believe that I can provide some further information on the subject. People are of the opinion that providing teachers with guns will somehow magically protect students in the case of an attack on the school. Owning a gun does not automatically mean that one can use it effectively. To do so requires continual practice and skill, the latter of which not everyone possesses. My uncle used to take me shooting when I was young, and I could not hit the broad side of a barn, much less a target. Maintaining the necessary shooting skills will take teachers away from their families and their work, in a profession where as much work is done outside of the classroom as within it. Remember, teachers are not hired to work as bodyguards, but to teach. Anything extraneous takes away from what they are being paid to do.
Even if a teacher is skilled at shooting, taking a gun into the classroom has its own dangers. The teacher will have to know where the gun is at every moment. He or she cannot lock it in a desk drawer or keep it in a purse. Unfortunately, there will be students who will find the challenge of trying to steal the teacher’s gun hard to resist. The teacher will have part of his or her mind always pulled away from the job. Then, what is to happen if he or she loses the gun or has it stolen? Will there be sanctions against them? Finally, if the worst thing happens, and the school comes under attack, what will happen if the teacher, using a gun, kills or injures a student or fellow teacher? Will he or she be held legally liable, and go to prison? Will he or she be banned from their chosen profession?
Having teachers carry weapons in the classroom is simply a bad idea. What, then, do we do about school security? We do what the school at which I substitute does: hire security personnel. These are men and women who are trained to protect people, who have the skill and ability to handle firearms. Teachers should do their job, which is teaching. Leave the job of protecting the students to the professionals.
Geoffrey Kimball
substitute teacher
New Orleans