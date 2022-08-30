Even though I’m a retired military officer, I’m a proud progressive. A liberal.

I’ve always recognized that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell had some leadership deficits, but I still openly supported her. This city badly needs a successful mayor.

But showing up in court in support of a violent teenage carjacker? Beyond stupid. It’s an unforgivable lapse in judgment.

Sadly, the mistakes don’t end there. Her 6 p.m. news conference on Aug. 24 was a double down on the court visit. She showed no remorse, refused to apologize.

Most of us knew that this lady was challenged as a leader. But we supported her anyway.

Speaking for myself — I made a mistake. Cantrell has clearly proven herself unworthy of the office she holds. She has shown up to the job site without the proper tools for the job. She is incompetent.

I don’t think a recall helps anyone. Hopefully, she can do some soul-searching and minimize future leadership transgressions.

But if she can’t, recall is certainly an option.

LT. COL. RICHARD WESTMORELAND

Marine Corps (Ret.)

New Orleans

