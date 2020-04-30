I watched the governor's COVID-19 news conference Monday with growing pride. It was clear and information-rich, so different from the confusing and often misleading performances beamed in daily from Washington, D.C.
For the first time, I see a way that technically trained Louisianans like myself who are currently on the sidelines can help our state recover more quickly in all senses, and especially economically.
Reading between the lines of what Gov. John Bel Edwards said, I gathered that the greatest need once rapid testing begins on the scale required, will be "contact tracing," the process of identifying the very specific footprints of how contagion moves from person to person through a particular community.
This information is critical to informing and isolating disease carriers, particularly those who may have no symptoms.
This strikes me as a potentially massive networking effort that can positively absorb any amount of computer-literate person-power available. For that reason, I suggest quickly training up teams of volunteers that may serve to multiply, perhaps many times over, whatever contact tracing is currently available from medical professionals.
Any takers?
GEORGE PAUL KEMP
oceanographer
Baton Rouge