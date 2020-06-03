As a child of the ‘60s, I know about protests and racism. I experienced it as a young person growing up in Jacksonville, Florida.
As a father, I had to explain to our daughter the pain and hurt of being oppressed due to the color of one’s skin. My heart is pained, my spirit is troubled by the death of George Floyd’s death. The video is painful to watch, the only difference in America 2020 and America 1955 is that no one did a video when Emmett Till was killed, no one videotaped when Jimmie Lee Jackson was killed protecting his grandmother. Protest is one’s right, but violence and theft confuses the narrative of Floyd’s justice and freedom.
Protest done in peace and community paints a narrative of right in the presence of evil. Dr. Martin Luther King reminds us, “darkness can only be overcome by light.” Our legacy is one of non-violent direct action. Lessons taught by Mahatma Gandhi and King still hold true for Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles. We all are hurting, but our pain is exacerbated by burning police cars, looting of community stores and other businesses.
We need to study our legacy of protest and civil disobedience which started with love and faith. The power of love can change an evil oppressive system.
The philosophy of personalism that King learned at Boston University called for one to value the personhood of all people, regardless of their stations in life. A lynching in 2020 is a reminder of a lynching in 1955. Ida B. Wells would always display a flag when a black man was lynched. The flag is flying now. What should be done? How do we change the narrative?
We change the narrative by protesting in peace and community. We change the narrative by voting and allowing our ballot to talk louder than a fire burning in the sky. Yes! America is burning and hurting. What can bring healing and wholeness?
Amos 5:24 reminds us, “Let justice run down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.” God will hold all of us accountable if we do not attempt to bring peace and harmony in an evil, oppressive society. There is a balm in Gilead to heal the sin-sick soul. America needs healing the oppressor and the oppressed, the majority and the marginalized, the powerful and the powerless.
I will make a difference as a pastor, faculty member, husband, father and a person in God’s creation.
HERMAN O. KELLY Jr.
pastor, adjunct instructor
Baton Rouge