I have become aware that many are wishing to change the name of the Troy H. Middleton Library to something else because Middleton had a history of being a segregationist. This is probably true of many white folks from that time period and also today.
Recently George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer in a brutal way. This death has rekindled the call for civil rights reform. I think this is needed but changing names and removing statues will not change anything.
Gen. Middleton was a good man and past president of LSU. He grew up in the same era has my father in a segregated South. Middleton and my father both were taught in their youths that blacks and whites should not mix. They really had no reason to think that other than the fact that was the way it was. Yes, it was wrong, especially for people that claim to believe in God’s teachings that often create nothing more than opinions.
This present request is to change the name of the Troy H. Middleton Library to something else. Maybe that would make many people happy but, I would like to suggest that the name be modified to add real and true meaningful history to that name. I think the name of Troy H. Middleton Library should be left right where it is and underneath it, add the words, “Is Open to All.”
PATRICK LANIER
veterinarian
Hammond