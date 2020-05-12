This afternoon's mail included a government envelope from the Department of the Treasury but signed by President Donald Trump letting me know that his top priority is "to protect hardworking Americans like you from the consequences of the economic shutdown." He knew that the payment of $2,400 to my wife and me would "provide meaningful support."
A second letter from the Department of the Treasury was also in the mail. It was the stimulus check for my mother-in-law, addressed to her by name with the notation "Deceased." My mother-in-law died in December 2018 and the Social Security Administration was notified immediately. Her final taxes were filed in 2019.
My mother-in-law was, in the president's words, "hardworking" throughout her life. She has not worked hard since her 2018 death. I do not believe that the $1,200 check — to be returned to the Treasury as soon as possible — will provide her with much of a jolt or the economy with much of a stimulus.
So why are all the inspector-generals being fired and replaced? Why won't the parties — especially the Republicans who agreed to oversight — quickly provide the oversight for trillions of dollars which have increased the national debt so phenomenally?
Maybe some think that the handouts, both large and small, will influence the elections. But I am worried that unsupervised handouts, both large and small, will burden my generation, my children's generation and my grandchildren's generation.
By all means, let's provide help where help is needed. But let us also pause long enough to install the checks and balances necessary to ensure that no undeserving handouts to corporations or individuals result in the unjustified increase in the national debt.
President Trump should leave independent inspector-generals in place, and allow bipartisan congressional oversight of stimulus money to occur.
DWIGHT DOSKEY
lawyer
Covington