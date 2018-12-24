The article in the Dec. 12 Advocate was headlined, "Here's why Louisiana won’t get new voting machines in time for next year's big elections." This fact alone is concerning in light of the attacks, both domestic and foreign, on the integrity of our vote. But the most concerning paragraph in the story was this:
"Ardoin was “unavailable for media requests” and "refused Tuesday to be interviewed about this or any other issue involving the Secretary of State’s office. His staff refused to answer specific questions about voting machines, but Brey acknowledged Tuesday the purchase was being delayed for the time being."
Ardoin reneged on his promise to not run for office if appointed as the interim secretary of state, and now, after running and winning, he makes himself unavailable to the press. In the current era of arrogant voter access denial shenanigans, we should be very concerned by a newly elected secretary of state who is "unavailable to the press."
Carl Eyman
business owner
New Orleans