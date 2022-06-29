I have a suggestion for readers to consider after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Parents should talk with their kids. This isn't about 40-year-old women; this is about kids in abusive relationships, because what other guy would say “Just get rid of it” or use other coarse language while discussing his own offspring when someone’s daughter gets pregnant?
Parents should let their child know they can come to them with anything, no matter what. Let them know the loving choice to an unplanned pregnancy is adoption.
Make it clear that when a minor child has an unplanned pregnancy, she needs to place the child in an adoptive home they would want to grow up in.
Make it clear that Roe v. Wade was about trying to make men and women the same. Since women conceive, they should nourish the fetus and give birth.
Guys cannot just put it all on the woman to “get rid of it” anymore, since the rules have changed.
Girls should be careful who they choose to date. As the child's father, the mother and child will be stuck with him for life. They will have to make it clear to any potential partners that in the event of pregnancy, their choice will only be one choice and that is to lovingly place the child up for adoption.
Otherwise, they sign themselves up for years of court battles about child support and custody, which just lines lawyers’ pockets.
MICHELLE JETER
nurse
East Baton Rouge