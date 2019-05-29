As a blood cancer survivor, I can tell you firsthand that the last thing you want to think about upon diagnosis is whether or not your health insurance is going to be there for you when you need it most. You are suddenly fighting for your life.
You are thinking about your family, your friends, and wondering if you will get to watch your kids grow up. The Louisiana House of Representatives will vote on a health care bill (SB 173) in the coming days that does not go far enough to ensure that cancer patients and survivors have full access to meaningful, comprehensive health care coverage. As a proud, 50-year resident of Baton Rouge, I am asking each of our lawmakers to stand up for cancer patients and vote no on this health care bill. We are counting on you.
Robert Ruffino
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society volunteer
Baton Rouge