With tears in her eyes, my daughter Olivia, told me how wonderful her senior year at Southside High School has been. This is quite a statement considering the ups and downs and frustrations of a senior year during COVID-19.
So what made the difference? Theater with Tiffany Poirrier is the answer.
This tenacious teacher dug in her heels and instead of surrendering to the constant hurdles, pushed forward and adapted. Certainly, it takes a village and the team of tenacious and tireless teachers included Billy Hochkeppel, Sam Hudi and Rex Jones. They managed to coach, encourage and rally these teens and the result was a wonderful musical, with all performers in masks, and a very grateful audience, also in masks, of family and friends.
Thank you to them for not giving up and instead giving it their all. I have watched with pride as my daughter and her friends have become a confident force of creative young adults. This is why the arts are important in our schools!
I am so grateful for the gift of "the best senior year ever' during a time when we were just hoping to make it through the year.
MARY BETH BROUSSARD
occupational therapist
Youngsville