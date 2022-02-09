Thanks to The Times-Picayune | The Advocate for printing Michael Gerson and George Will and the small handful of other truth-telling conservatives.
Gerson, in his recent column chiding Tony Evans, the anti-vaccine television preacher, reports that the New England Journal of Medicine, one of medicine’s most prestigious and valued sources of information, has established that “two doses [of vaccination] plus a booster [has] absolute effectiveness … [of] 99-100%.” He also notes of the vaccine that “two doses plus a booster is as close as medicine comes to the ironclad certainty of protection.” He then notes that “individual choice is not a ‘neutral’ position” … but “is sabotaging a society they should be serving.”
Whether Gerson or other thoughtful conservative writers will reach the intended audience that should be serving our society is, sadly, dubious. Yet, as a heart specialist, I would be most fortunate to have anything approaching as ironclad as the vaccine/booster tool statistics in my practice with patients who suffer the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. We should be grateful for the wonder of an effective COVID vaccination.
Please continue publishing the truth with the hope that there will be at least a small audience who may change the trajectory of our current pandemic, which continues killing 2,500 Americans every day. The answer is, without a doubt, effective vaccination.
DAVID ELIZARDI
physician
Metairie