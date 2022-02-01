Medical technician Nikki Retif spreads out free N-95 masks being given away during a vaccine and blood drive at Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana who partnered with with Ochsner for the event in New Orleans, La. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3400 Tulane Avenue with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations available along with poster shots. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)