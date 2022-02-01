Choices have trade-offs. And sometimes there are no perfect choices.
COVID has caused a lot of people to examine what is important in life. Some wish to shutter inside and look to our political leaders to protect us. Others see the trade-off between living life and just surviving and think it's better to live their days in courage and to accept the imperfect choices.
Sometimes, the best thing you can do for the public and what's in its best interest is not the most popular. We need normalcy. We need to see each other's faces. We need to face our fears that COVID isn't going away.
There will be new variants every summer and winter. The mask won't help all that much. You can still spread the virus regardless of vaccination status. So all you can do to protect yourself if you are scared is to get vaccinated and to courageously move on.
ANDREW HUBERT
accountant
Luling