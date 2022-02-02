Thank you to The Times-Picayune for continuing to publish official notices. What an unpleasant surprise to read on Nov. 26, 2021, that the City Council had planned to authorize a cooperative endeavor agreement with the BioDistrict of New Orleans to siphon off sales taxes from the general fund, to the estimate of $71 million over 20 years, to induce economic development.
Thankfully the ordinance was withdrawn by Council member Helena Moreno due to neighborhood complaints, and she saw the need for revision. Residents like myself who live inside the BioDistrict boundaries have had enough of this organization’s unelected board that by law has enormous powers to acquire and expropriate land. This is their second attempt to obtain a permanent source of funding from our tax dollars.
Just as important, the BioDistrict made a promise back in 2013 to remove residential areas from their boundaries of expropriation. But according to the official notice, the map never changed.
If the BioDistrict cannot follow through on a simple commitment like this, then what assurance can they offer that our sales tax dollars will bring success? The council must hold the BioDistrict accountable and have the right to terminate the funding if they fail to perform. The most recent draft of the CEA remains a 20-year commitment with a vague termination clause. There are no specific deliverables, just a long list of their powers and an even longer list of things they might try. Our neighborhoods are not vacant land upon which to construct a medical industrial district controlled by an unelected state board.
Council member Moreno kept saying that this CEA “is supposed to be a good thing and that we want to get this right.” If there is no requirement to perform specific projects and no performance metrics, then there is no accountability.
Twenty years is a long time. Once the Council commits to this CEA, we, the taxpayers, are stuck with it, and that will never be a good thing.
MICHELLE SCHLAFLY
registered nurse
New Orleans