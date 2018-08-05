Our children are daily bombarded with unkind words from adults about race, politics and other kinds of divisiveness. I have the pleasure of serving as the executive director of the Gardere Initiative, a faith-based organization that serves the Gardere community. The best part of my job is collaborating with folks from various religious backgrounds, racial and cultural groups, socioeconomic levels, ages and other artificial barriers that generally separate people. The bond that keeps us together is that we believe in Jesus Christ, and we want to demonstrate His love through the work we do with the children and their families.
We ran a “Be Kind” campaign throughout our eight-week summer program that is operated largely through volunteers. Increasingly, our community is changing from African-American to Latino. During the training of our youth and adult workers, we emphasized our expectation that all children were to be treated fairly and that the proper term was “Latino” and not “dem Mexicans” as we have heard from some of our children. We partner with the Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission, law enforcement, East Baton Rouge Parish school system and other relevant entities to move toward our vision that “Gardere is a safe and healthy community for all its residents.” We support policies that help us move in that direction while setting an example of kindness to all people.
A sign of progress was the expression on the children’s faces on the last day of the program following the Tug of War competition with African-American and Latino children on both sides. Adults can learn from children how to be kind and work together toward a common goal without incivility, meanness or malice.
Murelle G. Harrison
executive director, Gardere Initiative
Baton Rouge