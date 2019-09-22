My father, Greg Voutas, was a UAW union worker at General Motors’ assembly plant in Framingham, Massachusetts. It was a Buick Oldsmobile and Pontiac — plant built in 1946-47 as part of the post-WWII expansion. It became the largest manufacturer in Massachusetts, at one time before its demise employing 3,700 workers. In the late '40s, my father, who spent the war years welding in the Boston Navy Shipyard, went to work on GM’s assembly line.
Greg and Ellie Voutas between 1940 and 1953 had eight kids, a bit of an assembly line themselves (I was their sixth; the stability of GM was a blessing for them.) Though Ellie once said that the union went out on strike like clockwork, every other year, alternating with Ford; I could find no web evidence of the frequency.
Strikes to Ellie were problematic with so many mouths to feed. Dad didn’t mind the strikes so much, as he spent downtime, when not on the UAW picket-line, working in the greenhouse, or in our quarter-acre garden, or tending the small vegetable stand out in front of our house. Ellie mentioned years later that without Dad’s weekly paycheck, she was forced to buy groceries on credit from a small, corner store about a mile away over which the Estabrook family lived. The small shop's economy of scale made meat more expensive; still, Mr. Estabrook's generosity in extending credit when no one else would is what set our table. That, and the garden.
What might seem like gut determination is complicated by Ellie’s confession years later: “It would take me almost all of the year after the strike to pay off Mr. Estabrook.” I remember Mr. Estabrook asking me, a fourth grader, to tell my mother that her bill was “needing attention,” as I left from playing upstairs with Nancy, or when I innocently paid for 10¢ worth of actual penny candy, probably from the glass recyclables at one or two cents a bottle. Nor did I realize why the insurance man would appear on our side porch weekly to collect the meager $2.50 or so for my father’s monthly life insurance policy. I assume now, food took precedence.
One bleak Christmas, our only presents were the union ones, our holiday dinner cooked from two baskets — one that they provided, one from the church. Unions aren’t touted like they once were, not since Ronald Reagan barked down the air traffic controllers, and unions got a bad rep. Today, strikes don’t come as often, but when they come, they affect the Ellies of this world, her kids, and the dinner table. It’s incumbent on us to be mindful of the families of union members.
Martha Donegan
writer and designer
Metairie