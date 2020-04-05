Amazon. Facebook. Apple. Google.
America’s tech leaders have become a fashionable target for politicians, and there are legitimate questions to debate, but we shouldn’t overlook the benefits these companies offer to small businesses and start-ups.
Take Google, for example. In 2018, Google’s search and advertising tools helped provide $335 billion of economic activity nationwide. More than 1.3 million businesses, website publishers and non-profits benefited from using Google’s advertising solutions.
Google’s parent company was the No. 1 investor in the U.S. economy in 2019. They have made direct contributions of over $150 billion into the U.S. economy over the last three years.
As a director and producer at a media company, I also can personally testify to how much Google has helped my business succeed. I direct and produce film, television and media content for multiple platforms for distribution, websites, advertising, branding, social etc.
Without tech platforms such as Google, my work would never be seen. I know many other business owners and entrepreneurs who agree — technology has become a critical component of our success.
While it seems popular to attack capitalism these days, let’s not forget how these companies help improve our daily life and lower barriers for new businesses.
CALEB MICHAELSON
director/producer
Baton Rouge