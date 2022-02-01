In 1964, I moved to the South to join the work of the Mississippi Freedom Summer. There were over 1,000 young people who came from all over the United States. We organized alongside local citizens to help register Blacks who were barred from voting by White establishments in every Southern state.
I also taught in a Freedom School, on the porch of a Baptist Church. We taught reading, writing and civics to both adults and children, to help them move toward becoming voting citizens of the United States. Another goal was to report to the country at large on the discrimination and poverty suffered in the South by so many people of color (as well as poor White people). Many of us volunteers were inspired to action by our religious beliefs.
I settled in New Orleans a year later, in 1965, and for decades I worked with people in need. I served as Human Rights Coordinator under Mayor "Dutch" Morial from 1978 until 1986. I was a social worker in several agencies, working primarily with citizens who had severe disabilities.
Congress must pass laws immediately to strengthen safeguards for voters. I write on behalf of those who long ago joined the Civil Rights struggle and helped to bring about crucial national laws, such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
CORINNE BARNWELL
retired social worker
New Orleans