First, let me state that I am proud to be a retired member of organized union labor. After reading Michael Day's letter in the paper, I went through the recycle, found and reread the letter from Jessie Pitre. I will admit that I am one of those Democrats who vote for candidates who vote for rules and laws that are favorable to working men and women. I am also one who knows what a labor union can do, and has done, for labor in Louisiana and the rest of the country.
There is so much wrong in Pitre's letter that is hard to reply in the space allowed. You would be hard-pressed to find any members of a union who would go back to working non-union if given the history of the work site they are on and the labor conditions at that job site before union influence. It is a fact that non-union workers owe all improvements in working conditions, safety, health care and all benefits they receive to unions at similar industries.
I had a friend who was fond of saying "Crain, why don't you union people go on strike so we non-union workers can get a raise?" And it worked for him until his company started taking back benefits and he had no choice but to accept whatever his company desired, whether or not the business conditions required such a change. He then wished he would have paid those dues and went to those meetings.
As Pitre apparently believes that Democrats are the downfall of the U.S. worker, he must not remember that it was the Republicans that started the dismantling of all the benefits labor had acquired over several decades before the 1980s and are still, to this day, trying to reverse the gains labor has obtained through negotiating with their employers for a better work place. That also gave working people a better lifestyle.
In the coming elections, we all have choices to make, and I do not begin to make endorsement of any candidate for any office. My only suggestion is you need to think about the candidate and try to think of any law, rule, regulation, even a suggestion any Republican has ever put in place, offered, or suggested that he would enact for the betterment of workers. There will be some who like our senators and representatives, who look at the economy and give all credit to their "chosen one," Master Donald, and don't mention that the money they are using to prop up Wall Street is borrowed money that has to be paid back by working people.
Please, remember to vote, as it is the best chance you have to keep this great country great for all its people.
Carl Crain
retired electrician
Baton Rouge