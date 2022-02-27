It is abundantly clear that our state legislators are here for their own interests.
The reasons given for the new redistricting maps that blatantly do not represent the citizens of Louisiana and are not based on Census records are an effort to shelter incumbents, even if this means sheltering a newly elected representative, Julia Letlow.
I, as a citizen of Louisiana, am not fairly represented by my current representatives, and pray for Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto the redistricting so all citizens can have a fair voice.
As Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, said, “Reducing majorities would force more lawmakers to seek common ground.” Keeping the entrenched “status quo” is not in the best interest of the state.
DONNA CAIRE
massage therapist
Abita Springs