“America is a Republic not a Democracy,” proclaimed Dale Morris in his letter to the editor.
That’s code language for gerrymandering, voter suppression and hidden big money in congressional elections in the House of Representatives.
The House is the one segment of our Constitution that is truly democratic. Its make-up reflects the population of the country. It’s the one segment where all voters should be equal — one man, one vote. It’s the battleground for those who don’t believe that American democracy is for all — not just the few.
Talking about mob rule, did Morris notice whose flags and banners the folks who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were carrying?
ALEX CHAPMAN
lawyer
Ville Platte