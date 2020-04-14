Are we prepared to wipe out over 200 years of constitutional liberties in a few weeks in order to eradicate a virus, if that can even be done? Our rights under the First Amendment, including our religious freedom are under attack.
The Constitution does not give us any rights. God gives these. The Constitution was written so that our government would secure these rights.
The First Amendment says that our government should not prohibit the free exercise of religion or the right of people to peaceably assemble. Both have been suspended in this COVID-19 “emergency.”
Never before in our history has the government responded to a health crisis by suspending, ignoring and taking away the rights of the people protected under the Constitution.
In the past, those with an illness were “quarantined” or kept in isolation from others when exposed to an infectious disease. Never before were healthy people told to isolate themselves and stay-at-home.
We are constantly exposed to infectious diseases every day. A healthy immune system is able to fight off the invading virus. What we are experiencing is a medical tyranny in the name of protecting our health and welfare.
Now is not the time to be silent. We must speak our minds.
Let us take a lesson from German pastor Martin Niemoller and the Holocaust: “First they came for the socialist, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Those who do not learn from the lessons of history are destined to repeat them.
KATHRYN GOPPELT
legislative assistant
Gonzales