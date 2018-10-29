President Donald Trump cares only about himself and his family. Never you, the Republican Party or most of the American electorate. You’re a means to an end for him, nothing more. He wants you to give him the appearance of authenticity for saying it as it is. But he’s not saying it as it is. He’s disrespecting you by expecting you to jump through hoops at his command when you disgrace yourselves by laughing and screaming at things he says that are contemptible and mean. When a journalist was body-slammed by a Republican politician, Trump demonstrated it before his roaring base and remarked how he likes someone who can do that. He once praised one of his thugs who had punched out a demonstrator at one of his rallies that he would pay for the court cost.
Of course, he never did. He espouses violence as a matter of course. According to Trump, the true enemies of our country are: the Mexicans coming across the border; the free press (Trump’s enemy of the people; and the Democrats, personified by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Yet our true mortal enemies are not his. Ours are Russia and Vladimir Putin, whom Trump’s party and the Democrats have always regarded as our true mortal enemies.
His base might be forgiven for its suggestibility, but not mainstream Republicans. They know better. They are not embarrassed in engaging in sophistry to browbeat the American people out of what they want and what they need, like The Affordable Care Act which covers pre-existing conditions. It’s party over country and Trump over party and country, reviving their tired old agenda of cutting taxes now and expecting a miracle tomorrow and shoving it through the eye of a needle.
Steve McMurray
retired art director
River Ridge