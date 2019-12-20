I find it bizarre how U.S. Reps. Mike Johnson and Steve Scalise worry that Article II section 4 may nullify the vote of 63 million people and never mention that Article II section 1 did nullify the vote of 65 million people. The Constitution giveth, the Constitution taketh away.
Perhaps the Founding Fathers realized the political monster the Electoral College would become and decide to balance it with impeachment in order to preserve the will of the people. I fully recognize that Donald J. Trump was legitimately and constitutionally elected and is the president, but he is not the will of the people; that was Hillary R. Clinton.
Javier E. Lazo
retired
Abita Springs