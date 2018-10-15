I couldn’t agree more with Walter Babst’s letter of Oct. 11 regarding the last Monday Night Football Genesis halftime show. I am a Genesis owner and was once proud to be one. But after that inappropriate display, I am considering selling it. I will probably have to do that at a loss, thanks to Genesis hierarchy negligence or just plain ambivalence.
I can’t understand how something like that got approved by the Genesis hierarchy not to mention the NFL and ESPN. I guess that sort of display is acceptable and even enjoyable to some, and that is their prerogative, but I don’t believe that sort of entertainment fits on an NFL football halftime show on National Television. Just my opinion.
I’m looking for an apology from the Genesis organization or possibly buying mine back.
Rudolph Begault
retired engineer
Metairie