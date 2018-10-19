On Nov. 6, Louisianans will have the opportunity to join 48 other states by requiring unanimous juries to convict someone of a crime.
History and a body of research reveal that our current system, which allows for a 10-2 split jury to, for example, convict someone of a crime and put them in jail for the rest of their life, is a product of Louisiana’s 1898 Constitution as a way to disenfranchise African Americans. There’s lots of reasons that Louisiana should be proud to be unique; this isn’t one of them.
Grace Notes: District attorneys benefit from current jury rules, so it says a lot that these DAs want to change them
Momentum continues to build in support of Constitutional Amendment No. 2. Recent reports show that the advocacy effort has raised $2.3 million, and the cause has earned support across party lines, gaining the endorsement of progressive and conservative groups alike. A strong and well organized Unanimous Juries Coalition is leveraging this momentum to capture new audiences to support its cause.
Supporting Constitutional Amendment No. 2 is a clear moral imperative for Louisianans. But before it had a chance of a public vote, before it raised millions of dollars, and before it became a broad bipartisan issue, it was the New Orleans legislative delegation, led by state Sen. JP Morrell, who called it out and fought for advancing legislation that led us here. New Orleanians can bring this home and finish strong by getting out to vote on November 6. Non-unanimous juries are wrong and have been for generations — it’s up to us to do something about it.
Carling Dinkler
government relations professional
New Orleans