All eight members of the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control have acknowledged publicly that October’s upcoming millage is not only necessary, but urgently needed. Without it, we will see drastic cuts to services, up to and including the closing of libraries.
Why then, has Board of Control member Robert Judge decided that now is the time to completely rewrite the library’s mission statement?
Those who oppose the library will soon be campaigning against this millage. Just as in 2018, they will spread lies about the library’s handling of taxpayer dollars.
One of the essential jobs of the Board of Control is securing funding for the library. Offering an honest, true account of the library’s finances, which show it to have been an excellent steward of the public’s money, would be a great way to do that. Instead, we’ve gotten Judge’s plan to “fix” the library’s mission statement in an attempt to “convince” conservative taxpayers that this new version of LPL is worth saving.
What I’m wondering is if the self-identified conservative board members have looked at the financial statements we have right now and determined that the millage is necessary, shouldn’t that alone be enough to convince those conservative taxpayers? Why muddle up the message and give the library millages' enemies ammunition by assaulting taxpayers with this confusing, ill-considered waste of time?
We can argue whether or not libraries should have 3-D printers and lend fishing poles later. First, how about we make sure we have a library around to house them, first?
LYNETTE MEJIA
writer
Carencro