In Louisiana, almost 5,000 children are currently in foster care, with the Baton Rouge region having 460 children in foster care just last year. For children entering foster care, the goal is to find a safe, permanent home.
In 1977, a Seattle judge was faced with making decisions on behalf of abused or neglected children in foster care, often with limited information. From this experience, he formulated the idea that volunteers could be dedicated to a case and speak for the child’s best interests. This resulted in the formation of CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
CASA provides court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. The program has grown nationally, and here in Baton Rouge, the Capital Area CASA Association has seen 1,375 CASA volunteers provide a voice in court for 3,151 abused children in East Baton Rouge Parish since 1992.
The need to help children who have come into foster care because of abuse or neglect in our community is critical. In general, it seems we often look at significant problems in our community and lament that nothing is being done, the system is broken or that there is some agency out there that should be addressing the issue; i.e., the feeling that there is nothing we can do. Personally, when faced with that line of thought, I am reminded of a comment I once heard, “If you see a need, don’t ask why somebody doesn’t do something, see what you can do.” In my experience, that is the perspective of many who support the CASA mission and why I became a CASA volunteer seven years ago.
There are many ways to support the CASA mission, but understand that CASA is a volunteer-based organization and without volunteers, CASA does not exist. Currently, Capital Area CASA has 146 volunteers and needs more, with a particular need for more male volunteers.
BRENT ST. BLANC
CASA volunteer
Baton Rouge