Louisiana legislative priorities be damned. Baton Rouge has needed a bridge (or two) like 15 years ago. Our legislators must come together for a common cause.
Big cities in every state have a loop. They have loops because they had vision. As goes a state‘s fastest-growing city, so goes the state.
Cities like Atlanta, Birmingham and Houston built loops using more highways than bridges. Baton Rouge falls into the New York City category where bridges are the key to completing the loop.
Not only should we have begun building a bridge downriver (Plaquemine Ferry site?), we must also start carving a northern route simultaneously: across the Old Bridge, out Hooper Road through Central and across the Waddell Wildlife Preserve eight miles to link with Interstate 12.
When will we come together and get a vision? Now, while there’s a federal surplus? Or will it be like in 1994, when bridge sites were debated and the discussion faded away due to lack of funds?
Seems like yesterday that President Barack Obama, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Kip Holden rode a limo over the new bridge so they could moan and whine to Obama about the only spot in 1,000 miles of I-10 that narrows to one lane.
TEDDY MCGEHEE
landscaper
Baton Rouge