On March 22, The Advocate urged readers “to pity poor St. James Parish in the crosshairs of a powerful member of Congress,” referring to U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Chair Rep. Raul Grijalva.
The editors fail to recognize that it’s the Formosa Plastics Corp. that fails to have the interests of St. James Parish residents in mind.
While The Advocate's editorial criticized Grijalva for looking at the impact of a major petrochemical project on U.S. citizens — in other words, doing his job — it downplayed the true costs and impact of the project. The Formosa petrochemical complex would be among the largest petrochemical polluters in the country, and it would be cited in one of our country’s most heavily polluted communities.
The Formosa petrochemical project is not only bad for public health, it’s bad for business, too. A recent report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis showed how this costly, ill-timed project is destined for failure in an over-supplied, under-performing global plastics market.
This polluting project is not even likely to be financially viable over time.
The Advocate should have the interests of St. James Parish residents in its own mind. Our community needs sustainable development with good, healthy jobs and business that have strong future prospects. Formosa’s petrochemical plant won’t provide what we need.
SHARON LAVIGNE
founder, organizer, RISE St. James
St. James