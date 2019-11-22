I was very interested in Wednesday's article about the latest cyberattack on our state's online services. However, I was extremely disappointed to not hear anything about how we were identifying the perpetrators. If after a day later we cannot or haven't identified the criminals responsible I believe we need to increase our support for identifying where this criminal action is coming from and how we can prosecute the criminals and make them pay. If we cannot, we need to improve our network watch and if we cannot do it with our existing system, then we need to spend the money to improve.
Ray Schell
retired chemist
Prairieville