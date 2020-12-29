We recommend that Lee Circle be renamed Fleur de Lis Circle or "Lis Circle."
This allows the name of the circle to remain, only the spelling changes. This important circle would now represent all the citizens of the city with its symbol, the Fleur de Lis at the top.
All of our ancestors should be represented with statues at the base of the structure: Indigenous, Native American, Caucasian American, African American, Hispanic American, Asian American: All holding hands facing outward, all to the future.
We, all of us, created this extraordinary city, New Orleans, we call home. This would represent the future ... Going forward together.
CLAIRE BINET and JACQUES CREPPEL
retired hotel owners
New Orleans