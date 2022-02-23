With this being the first Mardi Gras with parades in two years, some people need a reminder: Respect the marching bands!
The school marching bands provide the heartbeat and drumbeat of the parades and allow more community participation with Mardi Gras. Whether it is one of our venerable high school bands like St. Augustine or a college band like the Southern University Human Jukebox, these students pour dozens of hours of practice and work into preparing for the parades, sometimes at the cost of academics.
Mardi Gras is the grand event for marching bands in New Orleans, and as a former high school band member for Jesuit and a former college band member for Tulane, I know members love and appreciate cheers during the parade.
Our marching bands are vital for the overall feel of Mardi Gras. Without them, something would be off, and I can personally say that parades with fewer marching bands have a much more low-quality feel than parades with more bands.
So this Mardi Gras season, cheer on the students, put aside your high school rivalries, and most importantly, do not cross through the band when going to the other side of the route.
JASON LAHATTE
tour guide
New Orleans